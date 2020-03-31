Coronavirus: How can drivers with expired licenses in Oman purchase car insurance?

Muscat: Drivers with expired licenses can still get insurance for their cars, as per a circular issued by the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

Y got in touch with insurance companies in Oman to learn how people can avail these services remotely.

While most Oman-based insurance companies offer online services (through web portals) where customers can simply fill in their driving license credentials and car details, some other CMA-accredited companies are also using WhatsApp for Business and call centers to book insurances for their customers.

The customer can then transfer money online to complete the booking, following which, the insurance agency will provide the insurance number and a digital copy of the insurance to the driver.

Y recommends drivers check with their respective insurance companies if they can avail these services.

The Digital Head of a leading insurance company based in Oman (who wished to remain anonymous), said: “We have had these systems in place for a while now, and have prepared ourselves for a situation like this.

“Purchasing insurance is an easy process, and you can do it without coming down to the office.”

Note: It is imperative that drivers verify their agent’s credentials with the insurance company before transferring them money. Only trust registered and reliable insurance providers in Oman.

Earlier today, ONA revealed that the Capital Market Authority (CMA) had instructed insurance companies to provide insurance coverage for owners of vehicles whose driving licenses expired after Royal Oman Police suspended renewal services in line with the measures taken by the Supreme Committee tasked with dealing with the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) to curb its spread.

CMA said in its letter addressed to insurance companies to provide the coverage even if the driving license of the insured is expired until the end of the pandemic and to provide indemnity in traffic accidents.

Last week, CMA announced a number of precautionary measures related to the insurance sectors to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in line with the instructions of the Supreme Committee to curb the outbreak.

CMA had issued a circular to all insurers to suspend manual transactions in insurance services including closure of counters and provide the service electronically to render the service remotely to the customers.

* With inputs from ONA

