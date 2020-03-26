Coronavirus: Here’s how you should be social distancing

As Oman grapples with public awareness about the severity of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the Government Communication Center (GCC), in a bid to ensure compliance with directives for best practices surrounding home quarantine and self-isolation, has broken down the basics of social distancing and why it’s so important in the fight against the virus.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In an infographic social media post shared on the GCC’s dedicated OmanVSCovid19 Twitter handle, social distancing is billed as “the fastest way to curb the outbreak of COVID-19,” and explains why its a method that requires a collective awareness of behavioural changes in order to be effective.

These include actions to “reduce communication and contact with others,” and are applicable to everyone — not just those who are ill or already under quarantine — in order to stem the spread of disease.

Tips for effective social distancing, as per the GCC include:

-Avoiding having visitors in your home.

-Not attending events or other social gatherings.

-Remaining in the house at all times, unless absolutely necessary.

-Keep a two-metre distance between yourself and others when in public.

As per the Ministry of Health, Oman has currently reported 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

(Also read: WHO recommends 6 actions to stop Coronavirus pandemic.)

Social Distancing is the fastest way to curb the outbreak of #COVID19 #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/AoZImUcvO2 — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) March 25, 2020

Share this