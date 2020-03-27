Coronavirus: Here’s a list of all shops allowed to operate in Oman during COVID-19 ban

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources has issued a list of commercial businesses that are allowed to operate in Oman.
This came following the nationwide closure of shops in the Sultanate as per a mandate issued by the Supreme Committee for dealing with Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The list goes as follows:
1) Shops for food items
2) Restaurants, coffee shops and food trucks (deliveries and takeaways only)
3) Clinics and veterinary clinics
4) Pharmacies
5) Optical shops
6) Fuel stations
7) Cooking gas distribution
8) Bakeries
9) Water factories and shops that sell water
10) Halwa factories
11) Food-related industries
12) Shops selling grains and animal food (fodder)
13) Poultry shops
14) Shops selling fish
15) Shops selling ice cream, corn, sweets and nuts
16) Shops selling vegetables and fruits
17) Juice shops (deliveries and takeaways only)
18) Mishkak shop (delivery only)
19) Flour mills
20) Shops selling honey
21) Shops selling dates
22) Poultry and animal farms
23) Shops specialising in repairing tyres, electronic parts in cars, oil changes ad car wash outlets in fuel stations and industrial areas only
24) Offices for shipping and customs clearance
25) Shops selling sanitary and electrical materials (delivery requests only without receiving customers in the shop)
26) Non-food stores (for storage purposes only)
