Coronavirus: Here’s a list of all shops allowed to operate in Oman during COVID-19 ban

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources has issued a list of commercial businesses that are allowed to operate in Oman.

This came following the nationwide closure of shops in the Sultanate as per a mandate issued by the Supreme Committee for dealing with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The list goes as follows:

1) Shops for food items

2) Restaurants, coffee shops and food trucks (deliveries and takeaways only)

3) Clinics and veterinary clinics

4) Pharmacies

5) Optical shops

6) Fuel stations

7) Cooking gas distribution

8) Bakeries

9) Water factories and shops that sell water

10) Halwa factories

11) Food-related industries

12) Shops selling grains and animal food (fodder)

13) Poultry shops

14) Shops selling fish

15) Shops selling ice cream, corn, sweets and nuts

16) Shops selling vegetables and fruits

17) Juice shops (deliveries and takeaways only)

18) Mishkak shop (delivery only)

19) Flour mills

20) Shops selling honey

21) Shops selling dates

22) Poultry and animal farms

23) Shops specialising in repairing tyres, electronic parts in cars, oil changes ad car wash outlets in fuel stations and industrial areas only

24) Offices for shipping and customs clearance

25) Shops selling sanitary and electrical materials (delivery requests only without receiving customers in the shop)

26) Non-food stores (for storage purposes only)

تنفيذًا لقرارات اللجنة العليا الموكل إليها التعامل مع تطورات انتشار فيروس #كورونا والتي قضت بإغلاق بعض المحلات التجارية تود الوزارة أن توضح بأن القرار لا يشمل الأنشطة التالية :@OmanVSCovid19@Atheer_Oman#عُمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/JE6UNnhjki — وزارة البلديات الإقليمية وموارد المياه – عُمان (@mrmwroman) March 26, 2020

