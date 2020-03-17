Coronavirus: Gyms, barber shops, beauty salons to be closed in Oman

17 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Supreme Committee for combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued a ruling that reads:



All gyms, barber shops, and beauty salons must be shut in Oman starting from tomorrow [March 18, 2020] and until further notice.

This comes as a means to further control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.

Source: Oman TV

