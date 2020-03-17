Coronavirus: Gyms, barber shops, beauty salons to be closed in Oman

The Supreme Committee for combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued a ruling that reads:

All gyms, barber shops, and beauty salons must be shut in Oman starting from tomorrow [March 18, 2020] and until further notice.

This comes as a means to further control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.

🔴 #عاجل | اللجنة العليا للتعامل مع #كوفيد_19: قصر دخول #السلطنة من جميع المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية على العمانيين فقط، ووقف خروج العمانيين إلى خارج السلطنة. — OmanTV القناة العامة (@OmanTVGeneral) March 17, 2020

Source: Oman TV

