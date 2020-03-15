Coronavirus: Friday prayers suspended; no entry for non-Omanis to Oman

The Supreme Committee that was formed to combat the spread of Coronavirus in Oman has announced that Friday prayers will be suspended until further notice.

To control the outbreak of the virus, the committee has also barred non-Omanis from entering the country unless they are GCC citizens.

All visitors – including Omanis – will be quarantined starting from Tuesday [March 17].

The committee has banned all social gatherings, including weddings and funerals. All public parks will also be closed.

All these decisions will come into effect starting from Tuesday [March 17].

This comes after 22 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Oman.

Share this