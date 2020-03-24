Coronavirus: First shipment of food and supplies departs for Musandam, says Ministry of Transport

Two ships bound for Musandam Governorate have departed from Shinas port today [Tuesday, March 24] with food supplies, marking the launch of a regular direct goods shipping line to the northerly governorate amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Oman’s Ministry of Transport has announced.

In a statement issued on social media on Monday, March 23, the Ministry that the supply line would be run by two landing ships operated by the Sinyar company and the Raeed Al-Shehi company respectively.

The statement also announced that both vessels have the capacity to keep up with the needs and demands of Musandam residents during this time, and are being supported with low rates on transport and port services costs given the current emergency situation facing the Sultanate.

