Coronavirus: First batch of repatriated Omani students arrive home says NCEM

After a joint effort mobilized on Wednesday, March 25 between Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education and Omani embassies and consulates worldwide to repatriate Omani students abroad, the first batch of arrivals has touched down in the Sultanate today [Thursday, March 26].

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

Oman’s National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) announced that all students re-entering Oman will be subject to examination and institutional isolation in designated hotels under the auspices of the Ministry of Health.

(Also read: Coronavirus: 2,000 hotel rooms already set aside for quarantine says Ministry of Tourism.)

The statement also said that special “medical kits and social kits” will be at their disposal to take care of them during the period of isolation.

Oman’s Minister of Higher Education has stated that 2,978 Omani students still remain abroad and that the Ministry, in its coordinated efforts, is working to facilitate their return.

(Also read: #BREAKING — Coronavirus: MoHE mobilizes to bring Omani students abroad home.)

وصول الدفعة الأولى من طلبة السلطنة المبتعثين في الخارج،

وسيتم إخضاعهم للفحص ومن ثم للعزل المؤسسي في فنادق مخصصة لذلك، كما ستتوفر أطقم طبية واجتماعية خاصة لرعايتهم خلال فترة العزل#عمان_مستعدة#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/FPBzEBSjbO — عُمان مُستعدّة (@NCEM_OM) March 25, 2020

وزيرة التعليم العالي : 2978 طالبا لا يزالون في الخارج ونعمل على تسهيل عودة الراغبين للسلطنة



للتفاصيل:https://t.co/W73ZRvIAxK pic.twitter.com/VEQ9KMVmnb — وزارةُ التَعلِيمِ العالي سلطنة عُمان (@omanmohe) March 26, 2020

Share this