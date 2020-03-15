Coronavirus: Fans attend Oman Football League match despite warnings

Thousands of fans from Al Seeb and Dhofar football clubs have attended a match on Saturday (March 14) despite the government’s warnings.

The Supreme Committee which was formed to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country, has urged people to avoid all gatherings and has suspended classes at all schools and colleges in Oman.

The match was held in Al Seeb stadium and was also aired live on Oman Sports TV.

Many social media users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the authorities for not postponing this match, especially that it involves the expected champion of this year’s league.

The Ministry of Sports Affairs said earlier on Saturday that it will stop all sport activities starting from Sunday (March 15) and until further notice.

