Coronavirus: Don’t close schools without consulting concerned authorities, urges MOH

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) is asking schools in the Sultanate not to shut down operations or suspend classes without seeking input or approvals from the Ministries of Education and Higher Education.

The move comes amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate and public worry about its potential transmission in schools.

Oman has been grappling to curb risk factors for exposure to and transmission of the virus, with the MOH announcing on Saturday, March 7 its recommendation that all international conferences and events scheduled to be held in the Sultanate be canceled until further notice, and for those currently under quarantine to avoid going out in public or attending social gatherings under risk of prosecution for violating health guidelines set forth in the wake of the epidemic.

In a statement issued on social media on Saturday, March 7, regarding the closure of schools, the MOH clarified that studies should not be suspended without ‘coordinating with the affiliated authorities’, and that the decision to close schools ‘depends on the local epidemiological situation of the disease.’

