Coronavirus: Diam announces relief measures for outstanding water bill payments

Oman’s Public Authority for Water, Diam, has come forward to announce new measures to help offset the economic impact due to COVID-19 for its subscribers with accumulated bill amounts.

In a statement issued online on Monday, March 30, Diam has said that it will be providing a mechanism for subscribers to pay their accumulated tariffs in installments so as to avoid any cut-off of water supply.

As per Diam, subscribers can call 1442 once they receive notification of a cut-off, and agree on settlement of arrears and to schedule payment.

Applicable amounts for resumption of service to subscribers with accumulated arrears over and above 120 days, will be reduced from 75 per cent of the total dues, to 20 per cent, with the installment payment period extended up to 12 months, the authority has stipulated.

الهيئة العامة للمياه #ديم تعلن عن تقديم تسهيلات للمشتركين لتقسيط المبالغ المتراكمة عليهم، ويمكن للمشترك المبادرة في الاتصال على 1442 فور حصوله على اخطار القطع، وذلك للاتفاق على تسوية المتأخرات وجدولة سدادها#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/uyAui67tI5 — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) March 30, 2020

