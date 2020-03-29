Coronavirus: Department of Blood Bank Services issues urgent call for donations

Oman’s Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has issued a call for blood donations at its Central Blood Bank in Bausher. In a call-to-action issued today [Sunday, March 29], the DBBS has stated that there is an urgent need for O- blood-type, which is a universal donor of red blood cells.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

The DBBS has also stated that its supplies of B+ blood-type — a rare blood-type whose platelets are often in high-demand by hospitals — are also decreasing.

With limited numbers of donors at a time allowed in the blood bank, the DBBS recommends that those who wish to donate call ahead to book an appointment at the Central Blood Bank in Bausher at (+968) 9455-5648.

#نداء_عاجل



هنالك حاجة ماسة لمتبرعين بالدم اليوم في #بنك_الدم بـ #بوشر (فصيلة O سالب)



كما أن هنالك انخفاض في فصيلة ( B+ ) خلال هذه الفترة.



نرجو من الراغبين في #التبرع_بالدم التواصل معنا لحجز موعد عبر الواتس أب 94555648

حيث أنه يسمح بوجود عدد محدود من المتبرعين في بنك الدم — دائرة خدمات بنوك الدم 🇴🇲 (@DbbsOman) March 29, 2020

نناشدكم المبادرة بـ #التبرع_بالدم ونرجو منكم التواصل معنا لحجز موعد للتبرع بالدم حيث أنه يسمح بوجود عدد محدود من المتبرعين في بنك الدم خلال نفس الوقت وذلك كإجراء احترازي من انتشار فيروس #كورونا



يمكنكم حجز موعد للتبرع بالدم في بنك الدم المركزي ببوشر

94555648#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/jJoeBOrTJG — دائرة خدمات بنوك الدم 🇴🇲 (@DbbsOman) March 29, 2020

