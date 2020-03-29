Coronavirus: Department of Blood Bank Services issues urgent call for donations

29 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has issued a call for blood donations at its Central Blood Bank in Bausher. In a call-to-action issued today [Sunday, March 29], the DBBS has stated that there is an urgent need for O- blood-type, which is a universal donor of red blood cells.



Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

The DBBS has also stated that its supplies of B+ blood-type — a rare blood-type whose platelets are often in high-demand by hospitals — are also decreasing.

With limited numbers of donors at a time allowed in the blood bank, the DBBS recommends that those who wish to donate call ahead to book an appointment at the Central Blood Bank in Bausher at (+968) 9455-5648.

