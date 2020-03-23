Coronavirus: Courts in Oman declare measures, certain proceedings to be affected

As government ministries and public sector institutions across Oman begin implementation of protective measures set forth yesterday by the Supreme Committee to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, Oman’s judiciary bodies have announced steps in line with these directives.

In an official Tweet, the Oman Public Prosecution stated that as of yesterday [Sunday, March 22], it would no longer “be receiving anyone” unless summoned. Instead, it directed that all applications and complaints be submitted electronically via their website.

Furthermore, the Council of Administrative Affairs for the Judiciary issued a statement yesterday evening [Sunday, March 22], which said that, in order to align with the Supreme Committee’s directives on COVID-19 measures, it would be implementing the following actions:

“Work in the courts will be limited to the pronouncement of cases seized, the review of cases of expenses in civil cases, and the review of grievances regarding decisions of imprisonment, circulars of arrest, travel bans, and requests for release in cases where it has not yet been determined.”

