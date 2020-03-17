Coronavirus: Citizens temporarily barred from leaving Oman

The Supreme Committee for combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued a ruling that reads:

Omanis will not be allowed to leave the country from tomorrow [March 18, 2020] and until further notice. The law will come into effect from 12 pm (noon).

The Supreme Committee has also stated that non-Omanis will not be allowed to enter the country from its borders.

Update: Expats can leave the country but not re-enter until further notice.

🔴 #عاجل | اللجنة العليا للتعامل مع #كوفيد_19: قصر دخول #السلطنة من جميع المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية على العمانيين فقط، ووقف خروج العمانيين إلى خارج السلطنة. — OmanTV القناة العامة (@OmanTVGeneral) March 17, 2020

Source: Oman TV

