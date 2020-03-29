Coronavirus: CBO temporarily suspends receipt of cash deposits of small currency notes

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has decided to issue a temporary halt on receipt of cash deposits from OMR 0.100 to OMR 1.00 (one hundred baisas up to one Omani rial), reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

The move comes in-line with measures set forth by the Sultanate’s Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 novel coronavirus to limit the use of cash currency during the outbreak, decrease withdrawals of larger denominations of OMR 50 and, instead, use contactless methods of payment.

The suspension on the deposit of the aforementioned notes is effective from today [Sunday, March 29], and will continue through until the end of Eid Al Adha. The CBO has also said that it will not be issuing new currency in the denominations of OMR 0.100 and OMR 1.00 for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr, and Eid Al Adha periods.

Source: ONA

