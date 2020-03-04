Coronavirus cases in Oman jump to 15

Three more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Oman on Wednesday, making the total number of cases 15, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the three new cases, two are Iranian nationals and one Omani.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday in a tweet that visitors who are coming from countries where coronavirus has spread will not be allowed in Oman from all borders.

This new processionary decision includes travellers who are on transit flights too, even if they have valid visas.

However, the ministry did not mention which countries are included in the decision.

