Coronavirus: All visas suspended in Oman, ROP warns public of fraud related to spread of COVID-19

Companies in Oman seeking to acquire visas are currently no longer able to do so, as the Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced last evening [Wednesday, March 18] that all types of visas are suspended until further notice.

تسترعي شرطة عمان السلطانية انتباه الجميع بأنه تم إيقاف إصدار التأشيرات بكافة أنواعها. #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 18, 2020

The ROP has also issued a warning to the public to beware of online scammers and fraudsters seeking to capitalize on the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement made on its social media, the ROP cautioned that: “Interpol has recorded a number of fraud cases linked to the spread of coronavirus in a number of countries. ROP advises residents and citizens to stay vigilant and careful when buying medical equipment online during this period. As demand for face-masks and medical accessories has increased world-wide, many fraudsters have created fake online shops.”

The ROP has cautioned consumers to adhere to the following advice when purchasing medical accessories or equipment online:

Conduct a verification check on the company or individual before purchasing to make sure they are a legitimate seller. Check the website’s ‘http’ address. Fraudsters usually use addresses similar to real ones, like ‘abc.org’ or ‘abc.com’. Check the product reviews to see if other customers have complained about their product orders not reaching them. Be alarmed if the company asks you to transfer payment to a country other than the one in which the company’s base is located. If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud, contact your bank and ask them to cancel the transaction. Be cautious of emails that have links to buy medical supplies or equipment, or to go through a medical test, as legitimate companies do not communicate with their customers in this manner.

الإنتربول الدولي يُحذّر من التعرض لعمليات احتيال مرتبطة بفيروس كورونا المستجد. #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/SEg2bBxGTi — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 18, 2020

