Coronavirus: All visas suspended in Oman, ROP warns public of fraud related to spread of COVID-19

Companies in Oman seeking to acquire visas are currently no longer able to do so, as the Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced last evening [Wednesday, March 18] that all types of visas are suspended until further notice.
The ROP has also issued a warning to the public to beware of online scammers and fraudsters seeking to capitalize on the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement made on its social media, the ROP cautioned that: “Interpol has recorded a number of fraud cases linked to the spread of coronavirus in a number of countries. ROP advises residents and citizens to stay vigilant and careful when buying medical equipment online during this period. As demand for face-masks and medical accessories has increased world-wide, many fraudsters have created fake online shops.”
The ROP has cautioned consumers to adhere to the following advice when purchasing medical accessories or equipment online:
