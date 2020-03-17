Coronavirus: All places of worship to remain closed in Oman

The Supreme Committee for combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued a ruling that reads:

All mosques will remain closed for prayer, except for prayer calls.

The decision was also extended to other houses of worship, including churches and temples, to help combat the spread of the Novel Coronavirus in Oman.

🔴 #عاجل | اللجنة العليا للتعامل مع #كوفيد_19: قصر دخول #السلطنة من جميع المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية على العمانيين فقط، ووقف خروج العمانيين إلى خارج السلطنة. — OmanTV القناة العامة (@OmanTVGeneral) March 17, 2020

Source: Oman TV

