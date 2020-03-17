Coronavirus: All places of worship to remain closed in Oman

17 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Supreme Committee for combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued a ruling that reads:



All mosques will remain closed for prayer, except for prayer calls.

The decision was also extended to other houses of worship, including churches and temples, to help combat the spread of the Novel Coronavirus in Oman.

Source: Oman TV

