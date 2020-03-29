Coronavirus: 94 hotels across Oman have now donated 4,000+ rooms for quarantine

Oman’s Ministry of Tourism has expressed its gratitude towards hoteliers across the Sultanate after 94 properties came forward to donate 4,445 rooms and apartments designated for institutional quarantine in the wake of the country’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued today [Sunday, March 29] online, the Ministry thanked those properties for their responsiveness and cooperation. All designated spare rooms will be operated under the auspices of the Ministry of Health during this time.

The Ministry of Tourism reiterated its call-to-action for further donations of spare rooms, and has encouraged hotel property-owners to reach out to them at the contact details in the Tweet below.

