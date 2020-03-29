Coronavirus: 800 Omanis repatriated from US, Canada to return to Oman by Monday

Eight hundred Omani citizens in both Canada and the US will return to Oman tomorrow [Monday, March 30], the Omani Embassy in Washington D.C. has announced.

In statements issued on online today [Sunday, March 29] and yesterday [Saturday, March 28], the Embassy outlined its efforts to ensure that all citizens seeking to return to the Sultanate could board flights departing from Toronto, Canada, and departing/connecting from Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles in the US.

According to the Embassy’s statements: “There are three allocated locations in the US and one in Canada where all Omani citizens will gather to make their international travel connections back to Oman.”

Citizens or students residing in other US states or Canadian provinces will be transported domestically either by land or via local airports to reach those destinations for departure. From there, they will fly back to Oman.

The Embassy has also said that the arrangements were made through the rental of two commercial aircraft to ensure that Omani citizens could travel home via direct flights. The location cities for departure in the US and Canada were selected, as per the Embassy, due to the fact that “the airport conditions and health situations in these locations are more suitable to move Omani citizens through,” than those in other cities across North America during the outbreak.

كذلك تم تخصيص خطوط هواتف، للاستفسار ولتسهيل إجراءات سفرهم وتذليل أيّة عقبات غير متوقعة أثناء الرحلات الداخلية، سيتمّ نشرها غداً.



طمأن الله قلوب ذويكم، وأعانكم على مشقة السفر..

لكم أصدق الشكر على التعاون.



حفظ الله الجميع. — Oman Emb Washington – سفارة سلطنة عُمان – واشنطن (@OmanEmbassyUSA) March 29, 2020

تواصل سفارة السلطنة في #واشنطن مهامها لضمان وصول العُمانيين الراغبين بالعودة إلى السلطنة براحة ويسر.



وإذ تؤكد وتكرّر شكرها على التعاون والتفهّم الذي أبداه الجميع بروح المسؤولية المعهودة من العُمانيين من أجل #عمان_جسد_واحد



ولتتّضح الصورة أكثر، فالتفاصيل تجدونها بالبيان. pic.twitter.com/u9ikzCvnsf — Oman Emb Washington – سفارة سلطنة عُمان – واشنطن (@OmanEmbassyUSA) March 28, 2020

