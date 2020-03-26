Coronavirus: 2,000 hotel rooms already set aside for quarantine says Ministry of Tourism

In response to a call-to-action put out on Tuesday, March 24, by Oman’s Ministry of Tourism, 40 hotel establishments across the Sultanate have come forward to donate a total of 2,000 spare rooms to be allocated for quarantine if and when as needed.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

The move comes as a precautionary measure to ensure full preparedness to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. In a Tweet issued today [Thursday, March 26], the Ministry expressed its appreciation and gratitude to the owners of those establishments who donated rooms for their cooperation.

All hoteliers who wish to add a contribution of spare rooms for quarantine from their property may do so at the contact details in the Tweet below.

(Also read: #BREAKING: Ministry of Tourism calls on hotels in Oman to donate spare rooms for quarantine.)

تتوجه الوزارة بالشكر والتقدير لمُلاك 40 منشأة فندقية على تجاوبهم وتعاونهم في توفير 2000 غرفة فندقية لتكون تحت إشراف @OmaniMOH



وتدعو بقية #المنشآت_الفندقية بجميع المحافظات للمساهمة في هذا #الواجب_الوطني والتواصل مع

باسم 99076665

سالم 99762535#عُمان_تواجه_كورونا#سلمتم_لعُمان pic.twitter.com/pjswC55CQQ — Oman Tourism (@OmanTourism) March 25, 2020

Share this