Coronavirus: 2,000 hotel rooms already set aside for quarantine says Ministry of Tourism

In response to a call-to-action put out on Tuesday, March 24, by Oman’s Ministry of Tourism, 40 hotel establishments across the Sultanate have come forward to donate a total of 2,000 spare rooms to be allocated for quarantine if and when as needed.
Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock
The move comes as a precautionary measure to ensure full preparedness to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. In a Tweet issued today [Thursday, March 26], the Ministry expressed its appreciation and gratitude to the owners of those establishments who donated rooms for their cooperation.
All hoteliers who wish to add a contribution of spare rooms for quarantine from their property may do so at the contact details in the Tweet below.
