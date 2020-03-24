18 new cases of coronavirus reported in Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 18 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate. In a statement made today [Tuesday, March 24], the MOH said that 11 of the latest cases were confirmed in citizens “linked to contact with an infected patient.”

Five of the newly reported cases were linked to traveling from the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, while two are under investigation, said the MoH.

These latest diagnoses bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oman to 84, with 17 patients considered as having recovered as per the MOH.

The Ministry urges citizens and residents to adhere fully to the instructions set forth by the Supreme Committee on social distancing measures to help control further spread of the virus.

