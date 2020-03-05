College in Oman temporarily shuts down after student detects positive for Coronavirus

05 Mar 2020
The College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) has said that one student tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday [March 4, 2020].



The college held an emergency meeting – chaired by Dr. Khalfan al Barwani, head of Board Members – and decided to suspend operations for a period of two weeks, including events and activities.

Ministry of Health (MOH) officials attended the meeting, the college said. It added in a tweet that it will take all necessary preventive measures like sanitizing the facilities in the college and following up with the students to ensure their safety.

