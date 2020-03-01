City Carpet relaunches at Azaiba City Plaza

Today, [Sunday, March 1] Mostofi & Partners Trading Co L.L.C – City Carpet has re-launched their new location from Qurum behind SABCO Centre to Azaiba City Plaza on 18th November Street with the blessings of Mr. Salaam Bin Said Al Shaksy.

City Carpet has been in the Oman market for the past 22 years, and is well-known for their Iranian handmade carpets, antique rugs, rug-weaving based on orders, and computer-made carpets distributing different designs and sizes as per customer requirements.

Abdul Karim Ismail Mostofi founder and chairman of City Carpet has played a major role in the Persian rug market since 1980 in Kuwait, the US, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman dealing with Royal Court Estate – the palace, ministries, mosques and Oman residences. The tradition continues after the loss of the owner Abdul Karim Mostofi, and carried on by his children, emphasizing the supply of fine carpets to ministries, mosques and Oman residences maintaining the elegant history and reputation of Persian handmade and computer-made carpets.

Iranian handmade carpets are like any art collector’s piece — the older the carpet gets, the more valuable it becomes, A good carpet will have a diverse colour palette with a strong contrast between the colours, as nobody wants a dull carpet. Prices are determined by the type of material used: silk, wool or cotton, made in Qum, Tabriz, Nain, Kashan, Isfahan, or Kerman, and the number of knots per sqm ranges from 36,000 to 60,000 knots.

Computer carpets at City Carpet is very different and, as they are made from cotton, wool, jute and 2 per cent silk with a 11mm thickness, they’re easy to be washed at home with no color change and with a 10-year warranty.

Iranian carpets bring a joy and glow when placed anywhere, bringing brightness and beauty to your home and offices.

At the moment they have a Mega Sale happening at the showroom till March 30, 2020 with a 30 per cent sale on handmade carpets, and 70 per cent on computer-made carpets. Also, they have an amazing offer on machine-made carpets 2×3 for RO30 and 3×4 for RO50 only.

City Carpet looks forward to have you visit their showroom at Azaiba City Plaza to view different designs and colours of Iranian handmade and computer-made carpets, or follow them on their Facebook / Instagram account: Citycarpet oman, or contact them on (+968) 9602-4428 for more information.

