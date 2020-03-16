Citizens and expat residents can re-enter Oman even if they have travelled outside the country: PACA

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has stated that citizens and expat residents of Oman can return to the Sultanate even if they have travelled outside the country.

In a statement, PACA – in accordance with the Supreme Committee tasked with combatting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman – said that it would be enforcing decisions to further tighten control over the spread of the virus.

These decisions will come into effect from 12 noon tomorrow [March 17] and for a period of 30 days – but it is subject to renewal.

The decisions are as follows:

1) Stop the entry of non-Omanis, except GCC citizens and residents through land and sea borders of Oman.

2) Quarantine will be applied to all, including Omanis and expat residents re-entering the country.

3) Oman will continue allowing transit travelers through its airports.

4) All health measures will be taken to protect the aviation staff in airports.

* تطبيق إجراءات الصحة العامة على المسافرين المحولين إلى مطارات محلية بالاتفاق بين مشغل المطار وشركات الطيران وبالتنسيق مع وزارة الصحة.

* تطبيق إجراءات الصحة العامة على جميع أطقم الطائرات في المطار مع الالتزام بتنفيذ الإرشادات الصحية الصادرة عن وزارة الصحة في الجو وعلى الأرض. — الهيئة العامة للطّيران المدني (@PACAOMAN) March 16, 2020

Source: PACA

