Citizens and expat residents can re-enter Oman even if they have travelled outside the country: PACA

16 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has stated that citizens and expat residents of Oman can return to the Sultanate even if they have travelled outside the country.



In a statement, PACA – in accordance with the Supreme Committee tasked with combatting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman – said that it would be enforcing decisions to further tighten control over the spread of the virus.

These decisions will come into effect from 12 noon tomorrow [March 17] and for a period of 30 days – but it is subject to renewal.

The decisions are as follows:

1) Stop the entry of non-Omanis, except GCC citizens and residents through land and sea borders of Oman.

2) Quarantine will be applied to all, including Omanis and expat residents re-entering the country.

3) Oman will continue allowing transit travelers through its airports.

4) All health measures will be taken to protect the aviation staff in airports.

Source: PACA

