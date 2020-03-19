China records ZERO cases of local transmission of Coronavirus for first time since outbreak

Mainland China saw no cases of local transmission of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, though imported cases have still been at large.

A Reuters report showed that figures of local transmission of the virus stood at zero across China, including in the purported ground zero of the Coronavirus – Wuhan.

This is also the first time since the outbreak that China had no locally transmitted cases; though, the country registered 34 cases today – all of which was imported into the country.

At its peak, China was registering patients in the thousands, and treating patients in temporary hospitals. Wuhan alone closed 16 of its temporary hospitals, last week.

“If no new case of the coronavirus has been reported for 14 consecutive days in Wuhan following the last reported case, we believe it will be the time when the lockdown can be gradually lifted,” Reuters reported, citing an interview on China Daily.

As per WHO data, the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 80,928 by the end of March 18, 2020, with the overall death toll at 3,245.

