Chances for thundershower and drop in temperature in Muscat over next 24 hours: PACA

Muscat and other governorates in the northern region of Oman may witness occasional thundershowers accompanied by a fresh downdraft of chilly winds and wadis this week, as per a statement issued by Oman Meteorology.

This came after the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre indicated a trough of low pressure along the northern governorates of the Sultanate.

Rain is expected from [Monday] 9 March, 2020 to [Tuesday] 10 March, 2020.

The report read: “Chances of isolated rain, occasionally thundershowers, accompanied with fresh downdraft winds, and wadis (flashfloods) over the governorates of Musandam, North al Batinah, South al Batinah, Muscat and South al Sharqiyah.

“The trough will be associated with strong Northeasterly wind that will increase sea state from moderate to rough with maximum wave height range between 2.0 and 3.0 meters along the coastal areas of Musandam and Oman Sea, and also a decrease of air temperature.”

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) also advised everyone to take precautions during the rain to stay safe from wadis.

تأثر أجواء شمال السلطنة بإخدود من منخفض جوي..

تقرير رقم (1) عن حالة الطقس خلال الفترة من 9-10 مارس 2020م

ًWeather report (1) from 9-10 March 2020 pic.twitter.com/rz0JE24ZK8 — الهيئة العامة للطّيران المدني (@PACAOMAN) March 8, 2020

