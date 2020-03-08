Chances for rain, fog across parts of Oman tomorrow

Residents across parts of Oman can expect isolated rains and fog formation tomorrow [March 9], as per a report issued by Oman Meteorology.

The report reads: “There are chances of cloud formation and isolated rain over Musandam and North al Batinah governorates towards tomorrow early morning.

“There are also chances of low level clouds and fog formation later tonight to early tomorrow along the coastal areas of the Dhofar governorates.”

Meanwhile, the skies are expected to remain clear over other parts of the Sultanate.

Share this