Central Bank of Oman asks banks and financial institutions to accept deferment of loan installments

The Central Bank of Oman has requested all banks and authorised financial institutions in the country to accept delays in payment of installments up to six months.

This will be applied to those affected by the ongoing Novel Coronavirus pandemic, particularly SMEs.

The law – which asks financial institutions in the country to ‘accept deferment of loans, installments, interest, profit, for affected borrowers particularly SMEs without adversely impacting the risk classification’ – will come into effect with immediate effect.

CBO also stated that Oman has decided to take the following measures from the issuing date:

1) To lower the Capital Conversation Buffers (CCB) by 50 percent from 2.5 percent to 1.25 per cent.

2) To increase the Lending Ration/ Financing Ration by 5 percent from 87.5 per cent to 92.5 per cent and to utilize the additional scope provided for lending/ financing to productive sector of the economy including healthcare services.

3) To accept requests for deferment of loan installments/ interest/ profit for affected borrowers particularly SMEs with immediate effect for the coming 6 months without adversely impacting the risk classification of such loans.

4) Deferring the risk classification of loans pertaining to government projects for the period of 6 months. This, is in reference to CBO circulars that were issued earlier.

5) To consider reducing existing fees related to various banking services and to abstain from introducing new ones during year 2020.

6) Reduction of the interest rate on Repo operations by 75 basic points to 0.5%, and increase in the tenor of Repo operations up to a maximum period of 3 months.

7) Reduction of the interest rate on discouting of Government Treasury Bills by 100 basis points to 1%.

8) Reduction of the interest rate on Foreign Currency Swap operations by 50 basis points, and increase in the tenor of SWAP facility up to a maximum period of 6 months.

9) Rediscounting of Commercial Papers as follows:

a) Reduction of the interest rate on rediscounting of a Bill of Exchange and Promissory Note (with 2 signatures, by 100 basis points to 3%.

b) Reduction of the interest rate on rediscounting of a Promissory Note with Acceptable Guarantee by 100 basis points to 3.25%

c) Reduction of the interest rate on rediscounting of a Promissory Note accompanied by Trust Receipt , by 125 basis points to 3.50%.

Source: Central Bank of Oman

