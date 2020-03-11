BREAKING: WHO declares Coronavirus as pandemic

The Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been labelled a ‘pandemic’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Reported by the Oman News Agency (ONA), the disease was confirmed as a pandemic today [March 11, 2020].

WHO defines a pandemic as an epidemic of disease that has spread across a large region; for instance multiple continents, or worldwide.

A BBC report quoted WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying that the total number of cases outside China had ‘increased 13-fold over the past two weeks’.

The report added: “All countries can change the course of this pandemic.

“Governments have to strike a fine balance between protecting health, minimising disruption and respecting human life”.

“We’re in this together to do the right things with calm and protect the citizens of the world. It’s doable,” he added.

