BREAKING: UAE reports 2 deaths from Coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates reported two deaths from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday [March 20].

Details of the deaths were released by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention in a statement on Twitter.

One of the two cases was a 78-year old ‘Arab national’ who had gone back to the UAE from Europe. As per the ministry, the patient died from a heart attack.

The second case was a 59-year-old ‘Asian expat’ who was ‘suffering from chronic diseases, including heart disease and kidney failure’, the statement added.