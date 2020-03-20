#BREAKING: UAE reports 2 deaths from Coronavirus

21 Mar 2020
The United Arab Emirates reported two deaths from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday [March 20].



Details of the deaths were released by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention in a statement on Twitter.

One of the two cases was a 78-year old ‘Arab national’ who had gone back to the UAE from Europe. As per the ministry, the patient died from a heart attack.

The second case was a 59-year-old ‘Asian expat’ who was ‘suffering from chronic diseases, including heart disease and kidney failure’, the statement added.

The ministry went on to express its condolences to the families, and affirmed that both cases received necessary medical care.

Source: Ministry of Health and Prevention

