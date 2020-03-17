BREAKING: Three Coronavirus patients recover in Oman

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that three more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Oman.

This brings the total number of recovered cases in Oman to 12.

In a statement to the public, the ministry said: “The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce the recovery of three patients of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It added: “The total number of recovered cases in the Sultanate has become 12.”

Earlier, the MOH had announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate had touched 24 after two more patients tested positive for the virus on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Source: Ministry of Health

