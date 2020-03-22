BREAKING: Supreme Committee issues new decisions for dealing with Coronavirus

The Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued a set of decisions to further help fight the pandemic in the Sultanate.

The decisions include:

1) Reducing the number of employees in government agencies to no more than 30 per cent of the total number of employees to complete tasks, while the rest of the employees work remotely as determined by the authority.

Heads of the government units must take necessary measures to ensure that the business/work is not affected by the downsizing of staff. And, all precautionary and preventive measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic must be taken.

2) Preventing gatherings of all kinds in public places, and taking appropriate legal actions against violators.

3) Closing all customer service points in all public and private institutions, and using electronic services as much as possible.

4) Closing all money exchanges. Banks will continue to provide exchange services.

5) Stopping the printing of newspapers, magazines and publications of various kinds; preventing their circulation; and preventing the sale and circulation of newspapers, magazines and publications issued outside the Sultanate.

The Supreme Committee then urged all commercial institutions and individuals to limit dealing in banknotes, and to use electronic payment as an alternative, as banknotes pose a risk of spreading the virus among the society.

The authority has also urged the private sector to develop appropriate mechanisms for remote work, and to reduce the number of workers and employees at the workplace.

Source: Oman TV, Al Wisal

