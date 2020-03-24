BREAKING: Supreme Committee for dealing with Coronavirus in Oman announces major decisions

The Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has announced new decisions to tackle the pandemic in Oman.

The decisions include:

1) All local and international flights will be suspended in Oman starting from noon on Sunday, March 29.

2) Decision 1 will exclude cargo and passenger flights to Musandam.

3) The government will arrange for the return of Omani citizens – especially Omani students under scholarship – back home. All returning citizens will be placed under institutional quarantine.

4) A bank account for the public to make donations will be opened under the name of the Ministry of Health. Details on this will be released later.

5) The committee directed the relevant authorities to allocate places to wash the deceased in all states, and to deal with each body according to the requirements of the risk of infection.

6) A Medical and General Health strategy has been activated.

7) A Relief and Sheltering plan has been activated.

* This is a developing story.

🔴 #عاجل | اللجنة العليا للتعامل مع #كوفيد19 : تدعو اللجنة كافة أفراد المجتمع والمؤسسات إلى ضرورة الالتزام بالإجراءات الاحترازية والوقائية لمنع انتشار فيروس كورونا (كوفيد19)، وتؤكد على مخاطر التجمعات عمومًا، بما فيها التجمعات داخل المنازل، في احتمالات انتشار الوباء#مركز_الأخبار — مركز الأخبار (@omantvnews) March 24, 2020

Source: Oman TV

Share this