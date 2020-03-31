BREAKING: Supreme Committee exempts Government staff from going to workplace unless necessary

Muscat: The Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman has issued key decisions today [March 31].

The decisions read as follows:

1) Government employees have been exempted from attending work unless the nature of their work requires them to do so.

2) Remaining Government employees can conduct their work from home remotely as determined by the authorities at the workplace.

3) Any employee can be called in to do any work that is required from them for the public interest.

4) Heads of Government bodies should take all the necessary measures to ensure that their core business is not affected by the reduction of the number of their employees.

5) Private sector establishments must take all measures to reduce the number of employees to a minimum to continue to perform and ensure that their business is not affected.

6) As a part of the efforts made to reduce movement of citizens and expats, and reduce the spread of the disease, military and security agencies will take all necessary measures to achieve this, and the committee calls upon everyone to heed these measures and cooperate them.

Source: Al Wisal

Share this