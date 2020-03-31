BREAKING — SAF to activate control points for movement between governorates in Oman

The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP) have activated procedures for the control of entry and exit in all governorates for citizens and residents.

In an announcement issued today [Tuesday, March 31], the SAF and the ROP will activate control measures and check-points for movement between governorates starting tomorrow [Wednesday, April 1, 2020] in an effort to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Oman.

The control procedures on movement between governorates will be applicable to all, except for the following:

1. A minimum number of employees in the private sector whose job detail requires them to travel between governorates, and whose work can be carried out from offices within those governorates.

2. Emergency vehicles such as fire trucks or ambulances which are considered exempt.



3. Security service and military service vehicles.

4. Any cargo vehicles that transport food or consumer-related commodities.

5. Fuel trucks, vehicles carrying construction equipment, and other essential service commercial vehicles.



In the statement, the SAF and the ROP are advising citizens and residents to ensure that they keep their civil IDs or job-related IDs on-hand at all times during travel in order to assist authorities in facilitating measures.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Sultan’s Armed Forces to mobilize efforts in Oman’s fight against COVID-19.)

إجراءات تفعيل نـقاط السيـطـرة والتحـكـم لحـركة تنقل المواطنين والمـقيمين بيـن مداخل ومخـارج كافة محافظات #السلطنة التي تنفذها قوات السلطان المسلحة وشرطة عمان السلطانية pic.twitter.com/0r9IhITeIo — التوجيه المعنوي (@MG_MOD_OMAN) March 31, 2020

Share this