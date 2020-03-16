BREAKING: Royal Hospital to suspend routine treatment services for non-urgent cases

Oman’s Royal Hospital will be suspending routine treatment services for non-urgent cases until further notice starting from today [Monday, March 16], the Ministry of Health [MOH] has announced.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In the statement, the MOH reports that only those cases “whose delay in appointments does not directly affect their health” will be impacted by the suspension.

The measure comes in a bid to combat the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic and has been implemented “in the interest of patient and community safety.”

The suspensions will affect routine appointments in the outpatient and operational departments in coordination with patients in “a manner that does not affect their health condition and treatment plan.”

(Also read: Coronavirus: Friday prayers suspended; no entry for non-Omanis to Oman.)

#اعلان



تعلن #وزارة_الصحة ممثلة في #المستشفى_السلطاني انه اعتبارا من تاريخ 16/03/2020 وحتى إشعار اخر سيتم تعليق الخدمات العلاجية المقدمة للحالات الروتينية الغير مستعجلة التي لا يؤثر تأخير المواعيد على صحتها بشكل مباشر مؤقتا وحتى اشعار آخر. pic.twitter.com/UUCxu2Holf — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 16, 2020

Share this