#BREAKING: Oman’s Ministry of Health announces 21 new cases of Coronavirus

28 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced this morning [Saturday, March 28] the registration of 21 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate, bringing the total tally of cases to 152.



In a statement issued online, the MOH has said that 8 of the cases are linked to contact with former infected patients, 8 are linked with travel, and 5 are under epidemiological investigation.

As per the MOH, thus far, 23 patients have made a full recovery from the virus.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Isolation a must for those returning from abroad, says MOH.)

Share this
Related News
COVID-19: Flout directives on public gatherings, shop closures in Oman and face jail-term, hefty fines, says Public Prosecution
COVID-19: Flout directives on public gatherings, shop closures in Oman and face jail-term, hefty fines, says Public Prosecution
Coronavirus: Here’s a list of all shops allowed to operate in Oman during COVID-19 ban
Coronavirus: Here’s a list of all shops allowed to operate in Oman during COVID-19 ban

Public Reviews and Comments