BREAKING: Oman’s Ministry of Health announces 21 new cases of Coronavirus

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced this morning [Saturday, March 28] the registration of 21 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate, bringing the total tally of cases to 152.

In a statement issued online, the MOH has said that 8 of the cases are linked to contact with former infected patients, 8 are linked with travel, and 5 are under epidemiological investigation.

As per the MOH, thus far, 23 patients have made a full recovery from the virus.

