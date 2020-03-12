BREAKING: Oman Government issues 6 decisions to combat spread of Coronavirus

The Supreme Committee to combat the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has issued a number of new decisions to combat the spread of the disease.
These decisions will be effective from 15 March, 2020, for a period of 30 days. They include:
– No more tourist visas will be issued for visitors to Oman from any countries.
– No tourist cruises to enter Oman ports.
– Shisha must not be served in authorised eateries.
– All sport activities must be suspended.
– Suspension of all student activities in schools apart from in-class education.
– Court hearings to be attended by people relevant to the cases only.
The committee also advised people not to travel if not necessary, and to avoid going to cinema theaters.