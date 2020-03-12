BREAKING: Oman Government issues 6 decisions to combat spread of Coronavirus

The Supreme Committee to combat the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has issued a number of new decisions to combat the spread of the disease.

These decisions will be effective from 15 March, 2020, for a period of 30 days. They include:

– No more tourist visas will be issued for visitors to Oman from any countries.

– No tourist cruises to enter Oman ports.

– Shisha must not be served in authorised eateries.

– All sport activities must be suspended.

– Suspension of all student activities in schools apart from in-class education.

– Court hearings to be attended by people relevant to the cases only.

The committee also advised people not to travel if not necessary, and to avoid going to cinema theaters.

Share this