Oman’s Ministry of Health [MOH] has announced a 16th confirmed case of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in a citizen linked with travel to Milan, Italy. In a statement issued on its official Twitter account MOH stated that the individual is currently in stable condition and is under quarantine.

(Also read: Medical staff to avoid taking leave during coronavirus outbreak, says Oman’s Minister of Health.)

(Also read: MoE issues guidelines for schools to curb the spread of infectious diseases.)

Share this