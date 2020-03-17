BREAKING: Oman Air to suspend flights to Egypt and Bahrain from Thursday

Passengers traveling on Oman Air are to be advised that as of Thursday, March 19, the Sultanate’s national carrier has announced it will be suspending operations to Egypt and Bahrain until further notice.

In a statement issued today [Tuesday, March 17] on its official Twitter account, the airline clarified the decision was “due to new travel restrictions” and have requested that passengers holding Oman Air bookings contact their Call Centre or the local Oman Air booking office in their country of origin.

Share this