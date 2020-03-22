BREAKING — MOH: Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of three new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate. In a statement made today [Sunday, March 22], the MOH said that these latest cases were confirmed in citizens “linked to contact with an infected relative who returned from one of the Gulf countries.”

These latest three diagnoses bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oman to 55, with 17 patients considered as having recovered as per the MOH.

The Ministry urges citizens and residents to adhere fully to the instructions set forth by the Supreme Committee on social distancing measures to help control further spread of the virus.

