#BREAKING — MOH: 15 new cases of of Coronavirus registered in Oman, total now 167

29 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 15 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.



In a statement issued this morning [Sunday, March 29], the MOH elaborated that 5 cases are linked with close contact to a former infected patient, 8 cases are related to travel, and 2 are under epidemiological investigation.

Oman’s total number of registered cases of COVID-19 is now 167, with 23 patients having made a full recovery.

(Also read: COVID-19: Flout directives on public gatherings, shop closures in Oman and face jail-term, hefty fines, says Public Prosecution.)

