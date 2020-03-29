BREAKING — MOH: 15 new cases of of Coronavirus registered in Oman, total now 167

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 15 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.
In a statement issued this morning [Sunday, March 29], the MOH elaborated that 5 cases are linked with close contact to a former infected patient, 8 cases are related to travel, and 2 are under epidemiological investigation.
Oman’s total number of registered cases of COVID-19 is now 167, with 23 patients having made a full recovery.
