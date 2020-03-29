BREAKING — MOH: 15 new cases of of Coronavirus registered in Oman, total now 167

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 15 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued this morning [Sunday, March 29], the MOH elaborated that 5 cases are linked with close contact to a former infected patient, 8 cases are related to travel, and 2 are under epidemiological investigation.

Oman’s total number of registered cases of COVID-19 is now 167, with 23 patients having made a full recovery.

(Also read: COVID-19: Flout directives on public gatherings, shop closures in Oman and face jail-term, hefty fines, says Public Prosecution.)

The #Ministry_of_Health (MOH) announces the registration of (15) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus #COVID19 Five cases are linked with having close contact with confirmed cases of coronavirus, and eight cases are related to travel, while two cases are under investigation. pic.twitter.com/q0X474PL1k — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 29, 2020

Share this