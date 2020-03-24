BREAKING: Ministry of Tourism calls on hotels in Oman to donate spare rooms for quarantine

Oman’s Ministry of Tourism has released a statement today, [Tuesday, March 24] asking all hotels across Oman, in all governorates, to cooperate with the Ministry of Health (MOH) in donating spare rooms to be used under MOH supervision for quarantine purposes in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

The statement clarified that, currently, the request comes as a precautionary measure only as the MOH grapples with counteracting the further spread of the novel coronavirus. The rooms would be used only as needed in case of an overflow of patients requiring quarantine.

Hotels who are willing to help with a contribution of spare rooms are encouraged to contact the Ministry at the numbers provided in the Tweet below.

(Also read: New initiatives to help Oman fight against Coronavirus.)

#عاجل_جدا



تدعو وزارة السياحة مُلاك #المنشآت_الفندقية بمختلف تصنيفاتها بكافة محافظات السلطنة للمساهمة في #الواجب_الوطني بتوفير غرف فندقية مجانية لتكون تحت إشراف @OmaniMOH كإجراء احترازي لمواجهة انتشار #فيروس_كورونا



باسم 99076665

سالم 99762535#عُمان_تواجه_كورونا#سلمتم_لعُمان pic.twitter.com/0PqDKzcjyA — Oman Tourism (@OmanTourism) March 24, 2020

Share this