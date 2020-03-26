BREAKING: HM The Sultan donates RO10 million to combat Coronavirus

26 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

HM Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has presided over the meeting of the Supreme Committee for dealing with Coronavirus today [March 26]. 



In the meeting, HM the Sultan expressed his appreciation of the efforts that has been done by all public and private entities, especially those in the healthcare during this pandemic.

He assured that Oman’s Government will give all its resources and will not spare any efforts in combatting its pandemic and controlling its spread in order to protect the health of citizens and residents.

He stressed that these efforts will not achieve its targets unless everybody – both citizens and residents – works together and comply with the directives and instructions that come from the Supreme Committee.

As a personal support of His Majesty the Sultan, he has donated RO10 million to the designated fund.

