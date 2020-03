His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has issued an order to establish a ‘Job security fund’ in Oman, reports Al Wisal.

To establish this fund, His Majesty the Sultan has granted RO 10 million. This will be to create a system and legislation to ensure job security for Omanis.

ONA stated that the project will be funded later by businessmen and women, and private sector companies.

