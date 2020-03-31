BREAKING: His Majesty The Sultan issues three Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq issued three new Royal Decrees in Oman today [March 31].

As per the Oman News Agency, the Royal Decrees read as follows:

1) The First Royal Decree amends some provisions to the Cultural Heritage Law in the Sultanate of Oman.

2) The Second Royal Decree discusses the issuance of a tax system and approve its organizational structure in Oman.

3) The Third Royal Decree to ratify the Multilateral Agreement on the Implementation of Measures Relating to Tax Treaties aimed at Preventing Erosion of Tax and Transferring Profits.

Source: Oman News Agency

