BREAKING — Coronavirus: MoHE mobilizes to bring Omani students abroad home

Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) has announced it’s mobilizing a coordinated effort with the Sultanate’s embassies, consulates, and cultural attachés abroad to ensure that Omani students who are studying overseas and want to return home amid the COVID-19 outbreak can be repatriated.

In an announcement made late last evening [Tuesday, March 24], the MoHE issued a statement on the following:

1.The MoHE asks all cultural attachés to collaborate with Oman’s embassies abroad, along with the General Consulate in Melbourne, to facilitate the return of Omani students who want to come back to Oman, before March 29.

2.The MoHE is guiding its cultural attachés, in cooperation with the embassies to provide, support, and facilitate travel procedures for students.

3.The Ministry will also work with its cultural attachés to count the number of students who wish to travel back to Oman, but have not been able to do so, before March 29.

4.The Ministry will collaborate with Oman Air to provide the necessary travel procedures to transport students home as soon as possible.

5.The MoHE will collaborate with relevant authorities inside Oman and in those countries abroad where airline services have been suspended, to facilitate procedures for students who wish to return to Oman.

6.The MoHE stresses upon all students abroad to be responsible towards, and adhere to, all travel procedures and be supportive and collaborate with the Omani cultural attachés from the General Consulate in Melbourne.

The efforts by the MoHE at repatriation of Omani students and the coordination of special arrangements for their return come after yesterday’s [Tuesday, March 24] decision by Oman’s Supreme Committee on COVID-19 to bring back all Omanis — and especially Omani students under scholarship — home to the Sultanate.

