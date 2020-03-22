#BREAKING — Coronavirus: Emirates Airline announces temporary suspension of all passenger flights

22 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

UAE-based Emirates Airline has made a sweeping decision to temporarily suspend all of its passenger flights starting from Wednesday, March 25 until further notice in the wake of the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.



In a statement issued today [Sunday, March 22], the Dubai carrier said the “painful but pragmatic” move will help the Emirates Group organization “preserve its business viability and secure jobs worldwide, avoiding cuts.”

The airline has clarified that their SkyCargo services will still be in operation.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Oman Air temporarily suspends service to Pakistan and Nepal.)

