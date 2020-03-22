BREAKING — Coronavirus: Emirates Airline announces temporary suspension of all passenger flights

UAE-based Emirates Airline has made a sweeping decision to temporarily suspend all of its passenger flights starting from Wednesday, March 25 until further notice in the wake of the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued today [Sunday, March 22], the Dubai carrier said the “painful but pragmatic” move will help the Emirates Group organization “preserve its business viability and secure jobs worldwide, avoiding cuts.”

The airline has clarified that their SkyCargo services will still be in operation.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Oman Air temporarily suspends service to Pakistan and Nepal.)

Today we made the decision to temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March 2020. SkyCargo operations will continue. This painful but pragmatic move will help Emirates Group preserve business viability and secure jobs worldwide, avoiding cuts. https://t.co/fkQ59ExVxA 1/3 pic.twitter.com/j7ytftExn2 — Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 22, 2020

Share this