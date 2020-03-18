BREAKING — Coronavirus: All public transport services in Oman to be suspended until further notice from Thursday

Oman’s Ministry of Transport has issued an urgent directive today [Wednesday, March 18] that calls for the suspension of all public transport in the Sultanate starting from Thursday, March 19, in a bid to stall the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
In a statement on social media, the Ministry said that all transport services “including buses, ferries, and mini-bus taxis” would be suspended from Thursday onwards with the exception of bus and ferry services to and from Musandam Governorate and to and from the Wilayat of Masirah.
