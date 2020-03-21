BREAKING: 4 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Oman, total now stands at 52

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of four new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in patients in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued today, [Saturday, March 21], the Ministry said that two cases have been linked with travel to the UK and Spain, and two others have been locally transmitted in patients who were in close contact with those previously infected.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman now rises to 52, with 13 patients having recovered, states the MOH.

The Ministry urges all citizens and residents to adhere to all quarantine procedures, avoid public spaces and gatherings, and to continue practicing good hygiene including regular, thorough washing of hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and “following healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.”

